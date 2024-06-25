Fourth Sail Capital LP Invests $9.04 Million in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,000. Banco Macro comprises approximately 2.7% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000.

BMA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.742 dividend. This represents a $20.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

