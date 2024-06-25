Fourth Sail Capital LP Takes $14.58 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 736,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up 4.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.19% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 1,821,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,026. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

