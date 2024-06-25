Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FC. Northland Securities cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $457.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

