Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 15,134 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

