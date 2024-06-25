Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

