Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 2,244,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,888. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

