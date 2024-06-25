Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. 9,329,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

