Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,160. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.