Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 84 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,980. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

