Gaimin Price Up 0.4% This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Gaimin has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $689,096.80 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00222981 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $724,326.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

