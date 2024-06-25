Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IT opened at $451.09 on Friday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.