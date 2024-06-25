Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after buying an additional 234,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

CCEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.61. 293,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

