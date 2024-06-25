Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. 188,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,334. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

