Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.26. The company had a trading volume of 180,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

