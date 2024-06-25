Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 565,237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 182.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,723,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,953. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $540.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

