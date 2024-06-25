Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,177 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 138,954 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 43,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 2,137,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,031,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

