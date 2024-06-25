Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,601. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

