Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GS traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.94. The stock had a trading volume of 474,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,494. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

