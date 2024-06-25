Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.15. 486,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.97 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

