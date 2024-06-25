Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $626.80. 265,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.79.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

