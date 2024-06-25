Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,029 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $84,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. 1,298,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a market cap of $356.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

