Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 469 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.97. 425,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

