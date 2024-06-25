Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 54,151 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,649 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,151 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

