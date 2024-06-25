Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,531 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Evergy stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. 267,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.