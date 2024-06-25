GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

