GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63.
Insider Transactions at GEE Group
In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
