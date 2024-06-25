Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 21,411 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 247,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,599. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -285.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

View Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.