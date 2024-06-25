Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 817,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,336. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -266.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

