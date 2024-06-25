Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,392. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

