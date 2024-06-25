Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

