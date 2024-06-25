Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,063 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 279,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

