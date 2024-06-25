Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ORIX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.