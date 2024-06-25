Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

