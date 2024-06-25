Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

