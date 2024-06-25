Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5061719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

