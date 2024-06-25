Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 13.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 54,519,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 35,052,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

