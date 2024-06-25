GMS (NYSE:GMS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays reduced their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

