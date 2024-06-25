Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 target price on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
