Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 target price on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

