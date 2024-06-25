Head-To-Head Contrast: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) versus Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $79,301.00 25.30 -$5.46 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $797,029.00 70.47 -$35.32 million ($0.46) -1.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

8.6% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx -4,379.67% N/A -150.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virax Biolabs Group and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

VolitionRx has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.06%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. VolitionRx Limited is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.