Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones reissued a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $187.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $261.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 884.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

