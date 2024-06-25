Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 23580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 26.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 853,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

