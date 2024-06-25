High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Christian Sinclair Sells 30,000 Shares

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Christian Sinclair sold 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$27,760.00.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of High Tide from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

