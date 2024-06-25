Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 4%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 38,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 134,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In other news, Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 579,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

