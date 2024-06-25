Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. 695,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 801,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 541,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

