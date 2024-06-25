HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 3.3%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.11. 42,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 627,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

