Hobart Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 125,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,564. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

