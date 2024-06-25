Hobart Private Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

