Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

HLLY stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 70.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

