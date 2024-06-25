Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 3.5%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $337.26 and last traded at $338.75. 1,124,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,416,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $561,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

