HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

