Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,875. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

